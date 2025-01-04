Trouble in paradise? We are not saying this, but reports suggest that Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma are heading for divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020

Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma headed for divorce?

Reports about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree's separation have been dominating the headlines for a year now. However, there has been no official confirmation of this from the couple yet.

The reports made headlines again after some eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the duo had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The cricketer has deleted all photos and videos with his wife including wedding pictures from his Instagram feed. Meanwhile, some photos and videos are still visible on Dhanashree's Instagram feed.

These secret activities have fueled the speculations about their rumoured split.

While there is no confirmation, a close source to the couple told the Times of India that the rumours are indeed true.

"The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," a source said.

The divorce rumours started in 2022 after Dhanashree removed her surname “Chahal” from her Instagram handle.

Back then Chahal shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story, reading, “New Life Loading.” However, Dhanashree shared a post that read, “A princess will always turn her pain into power.”

These mysterious activities fueled rumours about their separation.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's love story and marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma first met in Gurugram in December 2020 after the cricketer Chahal signed up for Dhanashree's YouTube dance classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After dating for a few months, Chahal and Mumbai-based dentist and choreographer Dhanashree got married in Gurugram in December 2020.