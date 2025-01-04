Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has again captured the hearts of her millions of fans! The actress, who enjoys a huge fan following across the border, enthralled her Indian fans with a dance performance on Bollywood songs.

Hania was at Pakistani actress Yashma Gill's sister Arooba Gill's wedding.

Hania Aamir's viral dance performance

Hania's love for Indian songs is well-known. On Friday, several videos of her dance performance from a wedding took the internet by storm. The clip showed the Mera Humsafar actress and Yashma grooving to Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala's hit song ''Badi Mushkil'' from the film Lajja.

They also danced to Shilpa Shetty's song ''Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast'' from the film Jung. The actress also danced to Katrina Kaif's super hit song ''Chikni Chameli'' from the film Agneepath.

Another video showed Aamir giving an electrifying performance on several Bollywood tacks along with another guest. In another clip, she was seen dancing to ''Dil Mangdi'' by Jazzy B.

What Hania wore for the event

Dressed in a sky-blue lehenga, Hania looked mesmerising. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, ''Jasmine threw a party.''

Described as Aasmani Lampi Lehenga from the label Itrh, the dress featured a shimmery skirt with a matching blouse and a dark blue skirt with golden embroidery. She accessorised her look with a red necklace and bangles. Adorned with a maang tikka, she kept her hair open in soft curls.

Sharing Hania's photos, the fashion label wrote, ''Lights up the moment in our Aasmani Lampi Lehenga, a vision of ethereal charm✨the soft, celestial hues and flowing silhouette create a look that’s nothing short of mesmerizing.''

The actress is known for her shows such as Ishqiya, Parwaaz Hai Junoon, Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum among others.