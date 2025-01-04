Priyanka Chopra rang in the new year with her singer husband Nick Jonas and their little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking some time off from their busy schedules, the couple planned a fun beach staycation, which was all about spending fun time with their family and close friends.

Priyanka Chopra's New Year celebration

Priyanka and Nick celebrated new year with their family and near and dear ones on a beachside vacation at the Turks and Caicos Islands. On Saturday (Jan 4), Priyanka dropped the scenic photos on her Instagram.

The Citadel actress shared a bunch of happy photos with her goal for this new year i.e. abundance.

The carousal of photos showed a serene view of the blue ocean and the exquisite property where the couple stayed. The first snapshot is of the Love Again actress in an orange swimsuit as she struck a pose against a serene ocean backdrop.

The next photo showed Chopra and Nick posing on the beach as their daughter Malti plays in the water near them. In the pic, Priyanka is wearing a red bikini, showing off her toned figure. Nick, on the other hand, wore a black shirt with casual shorts.

Another picture showed fun moments from the vacation, such as the actress smiling as she sat with her husband. The next photo is of their daughter joyfully playing and watching Disney movie Mulan.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy, in happiness, and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025.”

The photos of Nick and Priyanka's New Year celebration come after their Christmas celebration. In the photos shared, the family wore matching body suits as they enjoyed the festival together.

Priyanka on the work front

Priyanka has a super busy schedule with back-to-back international projects. First is an action-comedy titled Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller and starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The next is The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban.

Additionally, she is set to reprise her role of a spy in Citadel season 2, alongside Richard Madden. If reports are to be believed, she is in talks with director SS Rajamouli for his next upcoming film.