After much back-and-forth, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchalani and Rakhi Sawant were summoned on Friday (Feb 21) amid India's Got Latent row. The new summons were sent by Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell about the row that erupted after Allahbadia's controversial remarks on Samay Raina's famous YouTube show.

Sawant has been asked to appear before the Maharashtra cyber cell on February 27 to record her statement in the case filed against Ranveer for his tasteless remarks on the show, as reported by several media outlets.

India's Got Latent case | Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell sent a summons to Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant has been called by Maharashtra Cyber ​​to record her statement on February 27. On 24th February, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahabadia were called to record their statements. Samay… — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2025

To make it clear, Sawant was not on the judging panel for the specific controversial episode of the show on which the whole backlash erupted. However, she had previously served as a judge on the 12th episode of the show, alongside Raina, comedian Maheep Singh, YouTuber Aashish Solanki, rapper Yashraj, and Balraj Singh Ghai, among others.

Meanwhile, Ashish and Ranveer have also been called by the cyber cell to record their statements on February 24. On Friday (Feb 21), Chanchlani moved to the Supreme Court, seeking the cancellation of multiple FIRs filed against him.



The top court has heard Chanchlani's case and has issued notice to the states of Maharashtra and Assam on his plea and tagged his matter with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia’s plea.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has denied Raina's request to provide his statement through video conferencing. The officials have directed the comedian to appear before the court, without giving him any new summons date. The comedian who is in the US has asked for time till March 17, which Maharashtra Cyber ​​refused.

Samay Raina's hosts first show after controversy erupted

Earlier this week, Raina hosted his first stand-up show in Canada since the India's Got Latent controversy erupted. One of the attendees from the show, Raina appeared emotional and distressed as he addressed the controversy in a lighthearted manner.

Taking the stage, Raina acknowledged the controversy, thanking the audience for "paying" his legal fees. Read the full story here.