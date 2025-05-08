Deepika Padukone has revealed that she had a complicated pregnancy and faced significant difficulties in her last trimester before she welcomed her first child with actor Ranveer Singh. The couple became parents to a baby girl in September 2024, and they have named her Dua.

In a conversation with Marie Claire, Deepika reflected on her journey through pregnancy and motherhood, sharing insights into her life as a new mother. While her daughter is now one year

In the interview, Deepika revealed that she had a complicated pregnancy, saying, “I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery”.

The actress also revealed that she and Ranveer settled on the name Dua in November.

“I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit... It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us.”

The actress, who is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, also admitted that she learned to navigate the scrutiny that comes along with being being a parent in the spotlight. Deepika ssaid she now has learnt to tune out negativity and focus on what matters the most. The actress said she wants to give Dua the same kind of childhood she experienced, which was “free from any expectation”.

Ranveer and Deepika embrace parenthood

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024, after getting married in 2018. On Diwali 2024, they introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh.

In a joint post on Instagram, they shared a glimpse of their daughter’s feet and wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude”.

