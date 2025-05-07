Deepika Padukone is in her mommy phase - away from the limelight, she's busy raising her little angel, Dua. While she hasn’t stepped away entirely from the industry, the actress has been keeping a low profile since giving birth to her first daughter with husband and actor Ranveer Singh in Sept 2024.

Since welcoming their daughter, the couple has not revealed her face to the public. However, that hasn’t stopped them from speaking about this new chapter in their lives, parenthood and how beautiful their life has changed after welcoming daughter Dua.

Deepika Padukone on pregnancy, daughter Dua and more

The Piku actress is spending most of her time at home with her baby girl, who is now her top priority. During her recent interview with Marie Claire, Deepika shared a baffling comment from the director when she refused to meet him because she had to be home because of her daughter.

Talking about the incident, the 39-year-old shared, “He [Director] turned around and said, ‘Oh, looks like she's taking motherhood very seriously,’”

On the bizarre incident, Padukone says, “I don't know if that was a compliment or a jab. What does that mean, taking motherhood seriously? Yeah!”

The Mumma guilt

Padukone, one of the influential personalities, is just like another mom. Speaking about her mommy life, Padukone said, “I do have to tell myself that your life doesn't end the minute you have a child, and that you do need to get back to your life, or at least a part of your life before you had a baby…but every moment where I'm not able to be with her, there is guilt.”

During her chat, the Chennai Express actress also revealed that her pregnancy was not easy at all.

“I went through a lot in the eight, nine months of being pregnant and delivery,'' Padukone shared.

Ranveer and Deepika's 'center piece of their universe' was born in Sept 2024. However, the couple were not in a hurry to give her a name and took decent time before settling on their daughter's name.

Three months after their daughter was born, Padukone and Ranveer agreed on the name Dua.

“I think what was more important for us was to first hold the baby in our arms, allow her to sort of see this new world she's come into, allow her personality to start developing a little bit,'' Padukone reveals.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.