In the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok). The operation was a retaliation for the shocking Pahalgam attack that had killed 26 innocent people.

Advertisment

Following the strike, several Indan celebrities, including actor Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, have hailed the operation carried out by the Indian Army.

Also read:Who are Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, the officers who lead key military briefing on Operation Sindoor

Akshay Kumar

Advertisment

Kumar, who never shies from putting his views forth, shared a post hailing the country. Re-posting a post shared by the Indian Army, he wrote, "Jai Hind, Jai Mahakaal (sic)."

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

Jai Mahakaal 🚩 pic.twitter.com/h7Z6xJAklH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 7, 2025

Advertisment

Kangana Ranaut

Actor and politician Ranaut has shared videos on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Unhone kaha that Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya #OperationSindoor (sic)."

Ranaut also posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech.

OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR



The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralized.#OperationSindoor #NewIndia pic.twitter.com/VpQ1OLdpka — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 7, 2025

Suniel Shetty

Shetty has also shared a post, reading, “Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice."

Anupam Kher

“Bharat Mata ki Jai! #OperationSindoor,” read a tweet from Anupam Kher on his X handle.

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Megastar Chiranjeevi has hailed the operation. Taking to X, the actor shared a picture from the Indian Army reading the name Operation Sindoor. He wrote''Jai Hind ''

Superstar Rajinikanth wrote on X, “The fighter’s fight begins. No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. #OperationSindoor JAI HIND.”

The fighter's fight begins...



No stopping until the mission is accomplished!



The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia#OperationSindoor



JAI HIND 🇮🇳 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 7, 2025

Operation Sindoor

On the night of May 6-7, India carried out Operation Sindoor by striking at nine terror sites and launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came after a terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists.

The Indian Army announced the operation with a social media post around 2 am on May 7.