In a significant development, India launched a series of precision air and ground strikes—code-named Operation Sindoor—on terrorist camps located in Pakistan on Thursday (May 7). The operation comes as a direct response to the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians, including one Nepali national, lost their lives.

In a powerful message of resolve and representation, two women officers from the Indian Armed Forces will lead the official press briefing on Operation Sindoor later today.

Who will present the vital briefing?

Two young women officers of the Indian armed forces will undertake the press briefing: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will also be present at the vital press briefing which comes amid a number of claims and counterclaims circulating on social media.