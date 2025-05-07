India on Thursday (May 7) launched a series of precision strikes—code-named Operation Sindoor—on terrorist camps in Pakistan. This comes in retaliation for the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, in which terrorists killed 26 people in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

In some time, the Indian Armed Forces will brief the nation about Operation Sindoor. Here's all the information you need about the Indian forces' press briefing on the vital anti-terror operation.

When and where to watch the Indian military briefing on Operation Sindoor?

An official detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor is scheduled for 1030 IST.

Amid a number of claims and counterclaims circulating on social media, the press conference is expected to shed light on the situation on the ground. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

You can tune into the press briefing here at WION's LIVE feed.

Alternatively, you can listen to the press briefing on PIB's YouTube channel.

What is Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor is a joint operation by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force against terrorist camps in Pakistan.

The Indian military confirmed that nine specific sites linked to terrorism were targeted.

In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

No Pakistani military facilities were struck, the Defence Ministry said, adding that India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.

In a social media post, the Indian Army wrote: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!". In an earlier post, they shared a Sanskrit phrase: "prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH" which roughly translates to "ready to strike, trained to win."