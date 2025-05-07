Pakistan on the night of May 6-7 once again resorted to violating the ceasefire at LoC, the 13th such violation since the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by terrorists.

This comes as the Indian military launched a series of precision strikes—code-named Operation Sindoor—on terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Artillery firing across border

Just hours after the 'Operation Sindoor' strikes, Pakistan fired artillery across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhimber Gali area of Jammu and Kashmir—a move India claims violated the 2021 ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

Reports suggest that three civilians on the Indian side were killed as Pakistan violated the ceasefire.

Officials said the intense shelling from across the border was reported from Krishna Ghati, Shahpur and Mankote in Poonch, Laam, Manjakote and Gambeer Brahmana in Rajouri district in Jammu region and Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

In response, the Indian Army stated it was replying in a "calibrated and appropriate" manner.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted: "Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. The Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner."

Operation Sindoor

The Indian military confirmed that nine specific sites linked to terrorism were targeted.

In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."



No Pakistani military facilities were struck, the Defence Ministry said, adding that India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and methods of execution.

In a social media post, the Indian Army wrote: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!". In an earlier post, they shared a Sanskrit phrase: "prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH"*—which roughly translates to "ready to strike, trained to win."

Officials said a detailed briefing on Operation Sindoor will follow later in the day.