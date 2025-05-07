The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday, carrying out a series of precision strikes targeting nine terror targets, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes early Wednesday, calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where terrorists brutally killed 26 civilians after identifying and segregating them.

Here's all you need to know about Operation Sindoor:

Nine camps, zero military targets

The Ministry of Defence said that all nine targets were terrorist infrastructure sites used to plan and direct attacks against India. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” said the official statement.

Army says: ‘Justice is Served’

Soon after the strikes, the Indian Army took to social media platform X to say: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Prior to this, the Army had posted: “prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH” — Ready to strike, trained to win.

Detailed briefing to follow

The Ministry of Defence has announced that a comprehensive briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held later today, offering further insights into the objectives, planning, and execution of the strikes.

Loud explosions heard

Several loud explosions were heard across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Multiple loud explosions were heard in the area close to the mountains around the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India's air defence on alert

All air defence units along the India-Pakistan border have been fully activated to counter any potential retaliation.

Pakistan reacts to India's attack

After the Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that they have every right to give a "befitting reply" to India. "The entire nation is with the Pakistani Armed Forces and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation is high. Prime Minister. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistani Armed Forces know how to deal with the enemy very well," the statement by PM Shehbaz Sharif read.

India's Defence Minister reacts

After India launched "Operation Sindoor" and carried out strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reacted to India's military strikes.

Rajnath Singh shared on X, expressing national pride, with the slogan, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."