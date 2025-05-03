India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov earlier today held talks on the situation developing in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

During the talks, the Russian side restated its position that India and Pakistan should resolve issues bilaterally under the Shimla Agreement, & others, a policy that Delhi follows. Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar, told the Russian FM that the "perpetrators, backers and planners" of the terror attack "must be brought to justice".

A Russian readout of the talks said, "Sergey Lavrov called for the settlement of disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad by political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999".

The terror attack on 22nd April was one of the deadliest attacks in India targeting civilians, mostly tourists. In the terror attack by Pakistani terrorists, 26 people lost lives, including one Nepali national. Since the terror attack, tensions have increased with Pakistan which has responded by violating the line of control and military build-up.

Russian President Vladimir Putin strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as a "brutal crime" with no justification.

In a letter written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he extended his solidarity with India. The Russian Deputy FM and Indian Ambassador to Moscow Kumar also held talks in the aftermath of the attack.

EAM Jaishankar has so far spoken to 4 out of 5 permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), including France's Jean-Noël Barrot (24th April), UK's David Lammy (27th April), US's Marco Rubio (30th April), and Russia's Sergey Lavrov (3rd May) to discuss the fallout from the terror attack.

He has also spoken to 9 out of 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC to give Delhi's perspective on the developing situation.

Pakistan is a non-permanent member of the UNSC, and it is believed that it could try to rake up Kashmir at the key UN body.