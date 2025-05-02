Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to forego attending Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. Instead, Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, will represent India at the annual event commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Victory Day parade, a cornerstone of Russia’s national pride, is a high-profile event attended by global leaders and military representatives.

The development comes amid ongoing tensions with Pakistan, in the aftermath of the Phalegam terror attack. The last month's terror attack killed over 20 people in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Russian side had extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Victory Day parade, but Defence Minister Singh was deputed to go to Moscow before the latest change saw Sanjay Seth chosen as India’s representative.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia twice last year, once for an annual summit with President Vladimir Putin, and again to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan. Putin, in turn, is expected to travel to India later this year for another round of bilateral discussions.

Global leaders to attend

Among the confirmed attendees is Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will join around 20 other foreign leaders in Moscow for the high-profile celebration. Preparations are already underway in the Russian capital to welcome the guests.

Speaking ahead of the event, President Putin highlighted the importance of the historic anniversary. He said, “On the banks of the Volga, our troops halted and crushed the enemy. A decisive blow was delivered to the Nazi war machine, marking a turning point in the war and opening the road westward — to Berlin and to the Great Victory, whose 80th anniversary we will solemnly celebrate very soon, on May 9.”