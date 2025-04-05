In a strong push to strengthen regional security and maritime ties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off Indian Navy’s patrol vessel INS Sunayna from Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka. The ship is part of the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR mission.

Advertisment

According to a report by Press Information Bureau (PIB), Singh also inaugurated major naval infrastructure under 'Project Seabird' to boost India’s maritime power.



Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will flag off #INSSunayna as the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR with 44 personnel from 9 navies embarked onboard, from #Karwar today.



IOS SAGAR will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean Region, reaffirming India's commitment to… pic.twitter.com/8V6tj0md4b — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) April 5, 2025

What is the SAGAR mission?

Advertisment

The SAGAR mission stands for Security and Growth for all in the region. It aims to promote peace, stability, and free movement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

This year, INS Sunayna is carrying 44 naval officers from nine friendly nations: Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania. The ship will visit ports in Tanzania, Mozambique, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Maldives.

During the voyage, the officers will take part in joint training with the Indian Navy. They will learn firefighting, damage control, engine room handling and more.

Advertisment

“India’s deployment in the IOR is for the safety of our friends too,” the defence minister said. “We support peace and free navigation in these waters,” he added.

Also read: '22 meters above sea level': PM Modi to inaugurate first vertical lift sea bridge on Ram Navami

Big boost to Indian Navy under Project Seabird

The defence minister also opened new infrastructure at Karwar Naval Base. The upgraded base can now support up to 32 ships and submarines. These facilities, worth Rs 2,000 crore, will boost India's ability to operate in the region.

He was welcomed with a 'guard of honour' and interacted with Navy officers and staff.

After the completion of construction activities, Karwar will become one of Asia’s largest naval bases. The base is being developed under 'Project Seabird Phase-IIA' to meet India’s growing maritime needs.

Also read: CBSE class 10 results 2025 expected shortly, class 12 updates also awaited

India’s growing role in the Indian Ocean

The twin developments IOS SAGAR and Project Seabird highlight India’s commitment to maritime peace and regional cooperation. “India will not let anyone dominate this region by force,” Singh said. “We want to grow together with our neighbours.”

The Indian Navy also live streamed the flag-off event on its YouTube channel, letting people witness this key moment.