Following the conclusion of the Class 12 board examinations, attention has now turned to the Class 10 results conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Although the CBSE has not provided a confirmed date for the announcement of Class 10 results, the outcome is anticipated in the coming weeks, based on release patterns observed in previous years.

Typically, the board publishes results within a month after the end of examinations. Students will be able to access their individual scorecards online through the official CBSE portals — cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Over 42 lakh students registered for the CBSE board exams this year, with approximately 24.12 lakh students appearing for Class 10. The exams were held between 15 February and 18 March 2025.

To successfully pass the Class 10 examination, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. In certain cases where a candidate falls slightly short of this threshold, the board may choose to grant grace marks. Such decisions are made at the discretion of the board, taking into account overall performance and internal criteria.

A look at the board’s performance trends in recent years shows relatively stable results, with pass percentages generally remaining above 90 per cent for Class 10. In 2024, 93.60 per cent of students passed the Class 10 examination, while the Class 12 pass percentage stood at 87.98 per cent.

The year 2021, which saw alternative assessment methods due to the pandemic, recorded the highest success rates — 99.04 per cent for Class 10 and 99.37 per cent for Class 12.

As students and guardians await the Class 10 results, preparations for the next phase of education, including subject selection and future academic planning are already underway.