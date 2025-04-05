US President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed the effect of China's retaliatory tariffs, saying that "China has been hit much harder than the USA."

Taking on Truth Social on Saturday, the US President said, "China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly."

"We have been the dumb and helpless 'whipping post,' but not any longer. We are bringing back jobs and businesses like never before. Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN," Trump said.

Trump also seemed to backflip from his earlier claim that the US doesn't need to worry about the impact of 'tarrifs', saying, "HANG TOUGH, it won’t be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

China imposes tariffs on the United States

Beijing on Friday (April 04), announced steep retaliatory tariffs on American goods in response to President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade measures.

Starting April 10, China will impose 34% tariffs on all imports from the United States. In a strongly worded statement, China’s State Council Tariff Commission described the move as a direct response to what it called Washington’s aggressive and unfair trade actions.

“This practice of the US is not in line with international trade rules, seriously undermines China’s legitimate rights and interests, and is a typical unilateral bullying practice,” the Commission said.

Trump quickly reacted on Truth Social, accusing China of misjudging the situation.

“CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” he wrote, slamming Beijing’s decision to retaliate.

(With inputs from agencies)