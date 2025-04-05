Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet US President Donald Trump this week in Washington, an Israeli official told the Kan public broadcaster.

According to the officials, the two leaders are expected to discuss sweeping reciprocal tariffs.

However, Netanyahu's office has not confirmed the visit yet. However, three Israeli officials confirmed it to Reuters.

It will mark Netanyahu's fourth trip to the US since the war began in Gaza, and his second since Trump took office in January.

It would also make Netanyahu, the first foreign leader to negotiate the sweeping tariffs in person with Trump.

Trump on April 2, his "Liberation Day", announced sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" on several nations. The US president imposed a 17% tariff on Israel.

The 17% rate Trump set for Israel was based on the significant U.S. bilateral trade deficit.

While Trump called these tariffs “reciprocal,” he admitted they’re only about half of what other countries charge the US.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us," he said.

“I could have done that, yes, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries. We didn’t want to do that,” he added.

Instead of going full force, Trump said his approach is more "kind reciprocal," a softer hit that still sends a message. It's like giving other nations a taste of their own medicine, just not the full dose.

Moreover, Trump and Netanyahu are also expected to discuss the Iran nuclear crisis and the war in Gaza.

Trump suggested Netanyahu come to the White House, without setting a clear date. Several hours later, Trump told reporters on Air Force One that Netanyahu would be visiting Washington soon, "maybe even next week."

