Days after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs, Vietnam surrendered on Friday (April 4) and asked the US to cut their tariffs down to ZERO, during Trump's call with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam.

The US president said that Lam said that Vietnam wants to cut their tariffs to zero if they are able to make an agreement with the US.

Trump further thanked him on behalf of the country, saying that he looked forward to a meeting with them.

"Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S. I thanked him on behalf of our Country, and said I look forward to a meeting in the near future," Trump said in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, the Vietnamese government said that it had asked the US to postpone by one to three months its reciprocal tariff rate of 46% on imports from Vietnam to allow time for negotiations.

The government further said that Vietnam will also take steps to import more American goods, including aircraft and liquefied petroleum gas, and facilitate investment by US companies in the country.

Trump kicked off his “Liberation Day” on April 2, telling the crowd that “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn,” insisting that for decades, the US had been “looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered” by foreign nations.

The US president announced to impose of 46% tariffs on goods, starting "immediately".

While Trump called these tariffs “reciprocal,” he admitted they’re only about half of what other countries charge the US.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)