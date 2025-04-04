On April 5, hundreds of "Hands Off" protests will be held across the US, aiming at sending a message to President Donald Trump and his "billionaire buddy" Elon Musk.

Advertisment

The protests have been planned for over 1000 cities and towns across the nation, against Trump.

The protests are being organised by advocacy groups, including Third Act - an environmental group led by environmentalist and author Bill McKibben, Reproductive Freedom for All, and the 50501 Movement.

Also read: ‘Makes us less safe': Trump ousts NSA chief Tim Haugh for 'no reason' after Loomer meeting amid 'loyalty purge'

Advertisment

What is the Hands-Off protest?

"Hands Off" is a "national day of action" that will bring members of Congress, community leaders and "everyday people" together to call on President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on.

"With Trump and congressional Republicans doubling down on their agenda to gut essential services, everyday Americans are sending a clear message: Take your hands off our healthcare, our Social Security, our civil rights, our freedom, and our education," according to a statement from national organisers.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Trump not interested in delay tactic on Ukraine': Rubio warns Putin, says Russia must ‘decide if it’s serious about peace’

Why does it matter?

Hands Off! is a grassroots movement of people, who, literally as the name suggests, want the Trump administration, including Musk to take their "hands off" of social security, federal jobs, Medicaid and more.

The protests are planned for all 50 states and dozens of communities in Massachusetts and throughout New England.

Also read: Trump tariffs after-effect: Billionaires lost combined $208 billion; Musk, Zuckerberg biggest losers. FULL LIST HERE

List of cities where it is happening

Montgomery, Alabama: noon at 600 Dexter Ave

Juneau, Alaska: noon at 120 4th St.

Phoenix, Arizona: 10 a.m. at 1700 W. Washington St.

Little Rock, Arkansas: 11 a.m. at 500 Woodlane St.

Sacramento, California: 11 a.m. at 1310 10th St.

Denver, Colorado: noon at 200 E. Colfax Ave.

Hartford, Connecticut: 3 p.m. at 210 Capitol Ave.

Dover, Delaware: noon, details not available

Tallahassee, Florida: noon, 400 S. Monroe St.

Atlanta, Georgia: 12:30 p.m., details not available

Honolulu, Hawaii: noon at 415 S. Beretania St.

Boise, Idaho: 2 p.m. at 150 N. Capitol Blvd.

Springfield, Illinois: noon at 401 S. 2nd St.

Indianapolis, Indiana: noon at 200 W. Washington St.

Des Moines, Iowa: noon at 400 Locust St.

Topeka, Kansas: noon at 300 SW 10th Ave.

Frankfort, Kentucky: 11 a.m. at 700 Capital Ave.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana: 11 a.m. at 900 N. 3rd St.

Augusta, Maine: noon at 111 Sewall St.

Boston, Massachusetts: 11 a.m. at 139 Tremont St.

Lansing, Michigan: noon at 100 N. Capitol Ave.

Saint Paul, Minnesota: noon at 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Jefferson City, Missouri: noon at 201 W. Capitol Ave.

Helena, Montana: noon at 1301 E. 6th Ave.

Lincoln, Nebraska: 11 a.m. at 1445 K St.

Carson City, Nevada: noon at 401 S. Carson St.

Concord, New Hampshire: noon at 107 N. Main St.

Trenton, New Jersey: noon at 125 W. State St.

Santa Fe, New Mexico: noon at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail

Albany, New York: 11 a.m. at West Capitol Park, State 85, S. Swan St.

Raleigh, North Carolina: 11 a.m. at 16 W. Jones St.

Bismarck, North Dakota: 4 p.m. at 600 E. Boulevard Ave.

Columbus, Ohio: noon at 1 Capitol Square

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: noon at 200 N. Walker Ave.

Salem, Oregon: noon at Summer Street Northeast

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania: noon at North 3rd Street and State Street

Providence, Rhode Island: noon at 324 Hope St.

Columbia, South Carolina: 1 p.m. at 1100 Gervais St.

Pierre, South Dakota: noon at 500 E. Capitol Ave.

Nashville, Tennessee: noon at 2500 West End Ave.

Austin, Texas: 2 p.m. at 1100 Congress Ave.

Salt Lake City, Utah: noon at 350 State St.

Montpelier, Vermont: noon at 115 State St.

Richmond, Virginia: 11:30 a.m. at 101 N. 9th St.

Olympia, Washington: 2 p.m. at 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW

Charleston, West Virginia: noon at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Madison, Wisconsin: noon at 2 E. Main St.

Cheyenne, Wyoming: details not available

While, this week, the US president is scheduled to be in Florida, starting with a MAGA Inc. Candlelight Dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach on Friday night.

Also read: 'He's too hot': Bill O'Reilly warns Trump to move on from his 'buddy' Elon Musk, says he's a 'short timer'

(With inputs from agencies)