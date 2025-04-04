US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday (April 04) that President Donald Trump would not allow himself to be caught in “endless negotiations” with Russia over the war in Ukraine, and that it would soon become clear whether Moscow was genuinely interested in peace.

Speaking in Brussels following discussions with NATO allies, Rubio addressed concerns from partner nations about Trump’s ongoing push for a peace deal with the Kremlin.

“President Trump is not going to fall into the trap of endless negotiations about negotiations,” Rubio told reporters after the talks.

“We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not,” he added.

Pressure mounts over ceasefire efforts

While the Trump administration is continuing to call for a partial ceasefire, both sides in the conflict are still accusing each other of ongoing attacks. Trump, despite seeking better relations with Moscow, has expressed frustration at the slow progress in talks aimed at ending the violence.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed a US-Ukrainian proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire. Moscow has said any agreement in the Black Sea region would depend on the West easing its sanctions.

Rubio, however, praised Ukraine for its readiness to de-escalate and engage in meaningful dialogue.

“Ukraine has shown a willingness to enter into a complete ceasefire and create space for negotiation,” he said.

“The Russians and Putin will have to make a decision about whether they're serious for peace or not. If it's a delay tactic, the President’s not interested in that,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)