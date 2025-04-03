The US State Department Consular Affairs for Travel issued a travel advisory on Thursday (April 3), urging Americans not to travel to 21 countries, including Russia and Ukraine.

According to the advisory, there is a Level-4 danger level.

"We issue Travel Advisories with Levels 1 – 4. Level 4 means Do Not Travel. This level is assigned based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help there," the advisory read.

It added that these places are dangerous, "and you may be putting yourself at extreme risk by visiting."

Here's the list of 21 countries:

Afghanistan Belarus Burkina Faso Burma Central African Republic (CAR) Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Haiti Iran Iraq Lebanon Libya Mali North Korea Russia Somalia South Sudan Sudan Syria Ukraine Venezuela Yemen

The Travel Advisories for… pic.twitter.com/SXmsXCqoR8 — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) April 3, 2025

Meanwhile, according to the advisory, India had a "Level-2" danger level as it asked its citizens to "Exercise increased caution".

"Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk," it read.

Last month, the US issued a travel advisory, cautioning Americans against visiting areas near the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control (LoC) due to risks associated with terrorism and potential armed conflict.

It also warned "not to travel" to Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Areas along the LoC were placed under the “Level 4: Do Not Travel” category, with the advisory stating: “Do not travel to the India-Pakistan border, including areas along the Line of Control, for any reason. Militant groups operate in this region, and both India and Pakistan maintain a heavy military presence on their respective sides.”

(With inputs from agencies)