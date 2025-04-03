Three years into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both sides have grown desperate in their calls to young men to fight the war, offering financial incentives.

As per reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has now launched a recruitment drive that seeks to churn up 160,000 young men. To rally up the young recruits, Putin is offering to wipe out their debts.

Debt waiver for fighting in war

As per Politico, Putin's order started on April 1 and will be completed by July 15. It comes as the United States continues to try to broker a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia.

Russia drafts men aged 18 to 30 years. Since the start of the war hundreds of thousands of potential recruits have fled to avoid joining the military, and to attract the ones still in the country, Putin last year announced a debt waiver.

Last year, Putin signed a law that offers debt forgiveness to new army recruits willing to serve in Ukraine.

Under the legislation, recruits who sign up for a one-year contract can have debts of up to $98,184 or £75,000 written off. As per Mirror, this provision even included debt relief for the recruits' spouses.

Ukraine offers recruits financial incentives

Meanwhile, in February, Kyiv also introduced new financial incentives to attract men aged between 18 and 24 into military service.

As per reports, new recruits in the fight against Russia are being offered a significant recruitment package, which includes a signing bonus of 1 million hryvnias (approximately $24,394) and a monthly salary of 120,000 hryvnias ($2,927).

