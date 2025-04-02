Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration has warned President of the United States Donald Trump to back off after the POTUS threatened to strike Moscow ally Iran's nuclear facilities.

Advertisment

This warning signals a significant shift in Russian foreign policy towards America and comes as, in recent days, Putin was seen seeking to repair relations with Trump.

What did Russian say?

Speaking to Russian journal International Affairs, Putin's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said: "Threats are indeed being heard, ultimatums are also being heard."

Advertisment

Also read | Watch | Democrat Cory Booker breaks record, slams Trump’s 'unconstitutional' actions in 25-hour marathon speech

Slamming Trump's nuclear attack threats as "inappropriate," he said: "We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them, we consider them a way for (the US) to impose its own will on the Iranian side."

He then warned that such strikes, if carried out, can be "catastrophic".

Advertisment

"The consequences of this, especially if the strikes are on nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region," warned Ryabkov.

He added that "While there is still time and the 'train has not left', we need to redouble our efforts to try to reach an agreement on a reasonable basis. Russia is ready to offer its good services to Washington, Tehran, and everyone who is interested in this."

Also read | Trump suffers setback as democrat Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin supreme court despite Musk's millions

What did Trump say?

Issuing an ultimatum to Tehran, trump declared that "If they (Iran) don't make a deal, there will be bombing".

"It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," he warned.

"There's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago," he added.

Trump issued the warning on Sunday (Mar 30) after Iran rejected direct negotiations with the US on a nuclear deal.

Also read | Trump-backed candidates Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine win Florida house seats

Meanwhile, Iranian military leaders threatened to target British forces in the Chagos island. Speaking to the Telegraph, an unnamed high-ranking official vowed: "There will be no distinction in targeting British or American forces if Iran is attacked from any base in the region or within the range of Iranian missiles".

"When the time comes, it won't matter whether you're an American, British, or Turkish soldier – you will be targeted if your base is used by Americans," added the chilling statement.

While Tehran claims that its uranium-enrichment programme is for energy, the rest of the world believes Iran is building a nuclear weapon.

(With inputs from agencies)