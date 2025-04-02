Democratic Senator Cory Booker etched his name into the history books on Tuesday (Apr 1) as he delivered an over 25 hours long marathon speech that slammed President Donald Trump's "unconstitutional" actions.

Booker's speech smashed a decades-old Senate record of segregationist Strom Thurmond, who in a 24-hour, 18-minute filibuster spoke against the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

No bathroom breaks?

Booker remained standing for over a day, without pause, without food, and without even a bathroom break, for his speech.

For Booker, one of just four Black senators ever popularly elected, the symbolism of breaking Thurmond's record wasn't lost.

"Strom Thurman's record always... really irked me," he told MSNBC afterwards. "That the longest speech on our great Senate floor was someone who was trying to stop people like me from being in the Senate."

An act of defiance

As per AFP, Booker launched into his speech at 7:00 pm Monday (Mar 31), his voice unwavering as he condemned Trump’s radical cost-cutting agenda, spearheaded by the president's billionaire adviser Elon Musk. The marathon speech ended at 8:05 pm on Tuesday.

"Unnecessary hardships are being borne by Americans of all backgrounds. And institutions which are special in America, which are precious and which are unique in our country, are being recklessly — and I would say even unconstitutionally — affected, attacked, even shattered," said the former presidential candidate.

"In just 71 days the President of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans' safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy," Booker declared.

Cory Booker goes OFF on Trump in the 17th hour of his filibuster: “He promised to lower your grocery prices - they’re higher. Over and over he’s breaking promises and doing outrageous things like disappearing people off American streets. Do we see what’s happening?” pic.twitter.com/j1gIky6KLV — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 1, 2025

However, he noted that "the power of the people is greater than the people in power" and said, "If you love your neighbour, if you love this country, show your love. Stop them from doing what they're trying to (do)," he said.

As Booker approached the record-breaking mark, the Senate's public galleries filled with Democratic colleagues trickling in to witness the moment. Republicans, notably, stayed away.

Live from the Senate floor. https://t.co/ZQaixCC8AF — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) April 1, 2025

With humour cutting through exhaustion, Booker quipped, "I want to go a little bit past this, and then I'm going to deal with some of the biological urgencies I'm feeling."

How did he manage a 25-hour-plus speech?

Speaking for over a full day took its toll. Booker later revealed his strategy "was to stop eating. I think I stopped eating Friday and then to stop drinking the night before I started on Monday."

Even so, dehydration left him battling cramps and fatigue. "Different muscle groups start to really cramp up," he admitted.

In a statement released by his office, the firebrand democrat added that he was "tired and a little hoarse."

Booker's marathon oration wasn't technically a filibuster, as it didn't block a Senate vote, but it electrified Democrats who have struggled to push back against Trump’s sweeping executive power grabs.

Senator Raphael Warnock, joining him on the floor, praised Booker’s effort: "I just want to thank you for holding vigil for this country all night."

(With inputs from agencies)