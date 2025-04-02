Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, is set to visit Washington to meet with top Trump official Steve Witkoff this week. The two will hold discussions aimed to strengthen relations between the two nations as they seek to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, CNN reported, citing a US official and sources familiar with the plans.

Dmitriev’s visit will mark the first time a senior Russian official visited Washington since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The meeting also marks further steps in bolstering US-Russia relations since President Donald Trump’s return to office in January for his second term.

According to CNN, the US government temporarily lifted sanctions against Dmitriev to allow the State Department to grant him a US visa. A request has also been made to the Treasury Department for a temporary suspension of the sanctions. According to US sanctions statements, Dmitriev has been cast as “a known Putin ally”. He was not sanctioned by the European Union.

The Kremlin on Wednesday (Apr 2) confirmed ongoing communication with Washington and a “possible” US visit by Dmitriev.

Who is Kirill Dmitriev?

Kirill Dmitriev, 49, is the chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund since 2011. In February this year, he was appointed as Putin's special envoy on international economic and investment cooperation.

One of the most US-savvy members of Russia's elite, Dmitriev holds regular meetings with Putin and has close relations with key Trump officials.

During Trump’s first term in 2016, he played a major role in establishing early contacts with the US. He has also helped build relations with Saudi Arabia, leading to an oil price agreement under the expanded OPEC+ producers' forum.

The Russian envoy has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dozens of times. He held a meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff when he visited Moscow.

Dmitriev's wife, Natalya, is a deputy to one of Putin's daughters, Katerina Tikhonova, at a foundation that works with Moscow State University, where they both studied. Both daughters of Putin were sanctioned by the US in 2022.

What will he discuss in Washington?

Although it has not been confirmed what Dmitriev will talk about in Washington, he has previously highlighted areas where Russia and the US could cooperate economically, financially and in space. These include the return of US companies to Russia, rare earths, energy prices, prisoner swaps, the Arctic, logistics and climate change, space and cooperation with Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies)