For the first time, Russia has been formally declared a national security threat to Britain, Telegraph reported.

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis announced on Tuesday that the Russian agents working on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime will be forced to register their activities or face five years in prison.

Russia presented an “acute threat” to UK national security through hostile acts in recent years, including the Salisbury nerve agent poisonings, espionage, cyber-attacks and the invasion of Ukraine, he said in a statement to the Commons.

Further, Russia will be added to the highest "enhanced tier" of the forthcoming Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (Firs).

Firs is a status reserved for nations that pose a risk to the safety of the UK's interests.

'Unacceptable threats'

Also, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that the new measures will take stronger action against Russia as she accused the Kremlin of “unacceptable threats to our national security”.

“The new measures will make it harder for Russia to conduct hostile acts against us in the future and demonstrate once again this government’s unshakeable commitment to keep our country and our people safe.”

The scheme will go live in July and for the first time, it will compel anyone in the UK acting for a foreign power or entity to declare their activities or face arrest and prosecution.

The UK minister further said that it would include Putin and Russia's government agencies and authorities, including its armed forces, intelligence services, police forces and judges.

Moreover, some Russian political parties, including United Russia will also come under scrutiny.

“As Security Minister, I see first-hand the disruptive activity conducted by Russia, beyond their barbaric and illegal war against Ukraine, including their attempts to infiltrate our democracy and sow discord in our society," Jarvis said.

“We will not stand for it.”

Earlier this month, Iran was the first regime to be listed under Firs. Moreover, the ministers have also faced pressure to designate China.

However, Jarvis denied commenting on whether China would be added to the enhanced tier, although ministers have previously indicated that it would not because the Government regards a closer relationship with the communist state as “in our national interests”.

Notably, less than a month ago, a team of Russian agents were found guilty in the biggest spying investigation in Britain.

The UK has expelled more than 20 Russian spies since the Salisbury poisonings in 2018, and revoked the accreditation of Russian diplomats in response to the harassment and expulsion of British diplomats.

Moreover, they also removed diplomatic status from Russian properties believed to be used in intelligence activities.

