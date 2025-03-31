Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (Mar 30) evening said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “couldn’t care less about” a ceasefire after reporting more drone strikes in seven regions in his country.

Advertisment

This comes after US President Donald Trump expressed his anger over the recent remarks made by the Russian president for questioning the leadership of Zelensky and suggesting a transitional government in Ukraine.

Also read | After Trump’s ‘angry’ remarks, Kremlin says Putin ‘open’ to call with US president ‘if deemed necessary’

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, which it might not be, but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” the US president had said.

Advertisment

‘Strikes and shelling’ in Ukraine

In a video address on Sunday, the Ukrainian president reported “more strikes and shelling” in seven regions of the country.

Also read | ‘Putin knows I’m angry’: Trump ‘very angry’ over anti-Zelensky remarks, warns of secondary oil tariffs on Russia

Advertisment

“The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn’t care less about diplomacy,” he said.

“For several weeks now, there has been a US proposal for an unconditional ceasefire,” Zelensky added. “And almost every day, in response to this proposal, there are Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling and ballistic strikes.”

Also read | 'In exchange for military support': US proposes new minerals deal for Ukraine, Zelensky says 'This is important'

Zelensky calls for ‘tough measures’

The Ukrainian president called for further “tough measures” against Moscow to push Putin into a ceasefire deal. The fighting has continued despite the mediation efforts by the US to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine to end the three-year-long war.

Also read | Zelensky scared of Trump? Ukrainian president takes a step back after 'advising' US to impose sanctions on Russia

“Russia deserves increased pressure – all the tough measures that can break its capacity to wage war and sustain the system that wants nothing but war,” Zelensky said. “Sanctions against Russia are essential. More air defense for Ukraine is essential. More cooperation and unity among all partners is essential.”

While both Kyiv and Moscow agreed to stop attacks in the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure, both have accused the other of violating the agreement and attacking energy targets.

(With inputs from agencies)