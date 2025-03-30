President Donald Trump on Sunday (March 30) voiced his anger over recent comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who questioned the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and suggested a transitional government in Ukraine.

'Very angry, pissed off'

In a phone interview with NBC News on Sunday morning, Trump said he was “very angry” and “pissed off” at Putin’s comments, adding, “It’s not going in the right location.”

Putin’s comments, delivered on Friday, included a call for a new governing body in Ukraine, a move that could potentially sideline Zelensky.

Trump responded by warning of possible economic consequences. “If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault, which it might not be, but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia,” he said.

He explained that any country buying Russian oil would face consequences. “That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can’t do business in the United States. There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil,” he added.

Trump said that the tariffs would include Russian oil and other products sold in the US, saying they would come into effect within a month if a ceasefire is not reached. “There will be a 25% tariff on oil and other products sold in the United States, secondary tariffs,” he said.

He also mentioned that he maintains a “very good relationship” with Putin despite his frustration. “Putin knows I am angry,” he said, adding that “the anger dissipates quickly... if he does the right thing.”

According to Trump, he and Putin are expected to speak again later this week.

Ending the conflict in Ukraine has been a central part of Trump’s foreign policy agenda in his second term. In the early months of his return to office, meetings were held between US, Ukrainian, and Russian officials.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a limited ceasefire, allowing safe passage through the Black Sea and pausing attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure.

