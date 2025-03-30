A limousine reportedly from the Russian President Vladimir Putin's security fleet exploded and went up in flames in Lubyanka, near Moscow’s FSB headquarters. A video of the £275,000 ($3,55,796) Aurus Senat limousine has gone viral showing bystanders fleeing the spot and firefighters working to control the blaze.

The car belonged to Putin’s Presidential Property Management Department and the incident took place on March 29, according to UK tabloid Express.

In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, firefighters can be seen trying to put off the blaze as people close to the car move away and take shelters. The fire reportedly started from the car's engine bay area and spread to its interiors.

Though the car was occupied at the time, no injury was reported and the identity of the person has not yet been disclosed, reported The Sun.

The video has sparked claims of an assassination bid on Putin amid talks backed by the United States to end Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine war

Meanwhile, Putin on Friday (March 28) called for a "transitional administration" to be put in place in Ukraine and vowed his army would "finish off" Ukrainian troops as US President Donald Trump pushes for a ceasefire.

He said the transitional governance in Ukraine under UN support could pave the way towards talks and end the conflict.

While Ukraine accused Putin of derailing path to peace. Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian president's office said that "Russia is trying to derail the path to peace by choosing to continue the war".

Now, Moscow has threatened to resume attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, despite previously claiming not to carry out such strikes.