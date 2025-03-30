United States President Donald Trump said in an interview on Saturday that he would not fire anyone involved in the Signal group chat accused of discussing sensitive military plans, which was disclosed after a journalist was accidentally added to the group. Democrats have argued that lives could have been lost if the information had fallen into the wrong hands. But the Trump administration has since repeatedly claimed were not classified.

The senior members of the Trump administration discussed plans to strike Houthi militants in Yemen earlier this month. In an interview with NBC News, Trump said, "I don't fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts." The president even called the story "fake news".

Trump said, "I do", on being asked whether he still has confidence in National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who were in the Signal chat.

"I think it's just a witch hunt and the fake news, like you, talk about it all the time, but it's just a witch hunt, and it shouldn't be talked [about]. We had a tremendously successful strike. We struck very hard and very lethal. And nobody wants to talk about that. All they want to talk about is nonsense. It's fake news," Trump added.

Trump on Greenland and automakers raising their prices

Trump also talked about Greenland and his commitment to annexing the autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark and reiterated that a military option was not off the table.

"We'll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%," Trump said, further adding that there's a "good possibility that we could do it without military force" but that "I don't take anything off the table".

While talking about the automakers raising their prices, Trump said that he "couldn't care less" if prices increase for Americans in the wake of his imposition of import tariffs.

The US president on Thursday imposed a blanket 25 per cent import tariff on cars and light trucks made outside the US. The order is due to take effect on April 3.

He told the media outlet increasing prices would simply help US-based manufacturers, despite reports that Trump threatened auto executives with reprisals if prices jump. Trump was also asked about the report.

Trump added, "No, I never said that."

"I couldn't care less. I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars. We have plenty," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)