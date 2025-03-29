A Venezuelan migrant who gained popularity for urging illegal border crossers to squat in American homes, has been deported back to Venezuela this week, according to The New York Post.

Leonel Moreno used TikTok to boast about US welfare benefits and encouraged illegal crossers to stay in the US. He advised migrants to "invade abandoned houses".

His deportation comes as US President Donald Trump continues to tighten immigration policies.

Moreno allegedly caused a disturbance on the deportation flight, after which the authorities placed him in a separate section under heightened security.

How did it start?

Moreno illegally entered the US illegally via the Texas border in April 2022. However, he failed to comply with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) check-ins, which led to his arrest in Ohio in March 2024.

An immigration judge ordered his deportation in October 2023, but at the time, Venezuela did not accept US deportation flights.

However after Trump began pushing the deportations, Moreno was transferred to an ICE detention centre in Texas.

While he was in the US, Moreno's social media posts caused public outrage. Frequently, he showcased wads of cash while claiming he didn't "cross the Rio Grande to work like a slave".

Moreover, he also bragged about using his US-born child to boost his social media presence, claiming his daughter's birth was fully funded by "Papa Biden".

NEW: The illegal immigrant influencer who was coaching other illegals on how to squat in American homes, has been deported to Venezuela.



The ultimate FAFO.



Leonel Moreno was seen giving a "thumbs up" while being escorted off the plane.



He illegally crossed the border under… pic.twitter.com/m3AN0X9UaL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2025

His remarks were seen as a mockery of the US welfare system, which attracted online backlash.

Further, the ICE was also probing Moreno's possible history as a sergeant in Venezuela's military intelligence service.

Notably, his social media activity, which included posts featuring firearms raised concerns.

Before he was deported, Moreno claimed that he was a victim of injustice in both Venezuela and the US.

“I came here to the United States because of persecution in my country… but they’re doing the same thing to me here,” he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)