A Columbia University student and a permanent resident of the United States has took the Trump administration to court after the immigration department of the US tried deporting her. The 21-year-old Yunseo Chung from South Korea sued the administration after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attempted to deport her despite her lawful residence in the country.

She claimed that the Trump administration tried deporting her due to her pro-Palestine views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. She is second such student from the university who put this allegation on the US administration after Mahmoud Khalil.

The legal documents stated that the ICE pursued her and conducted multiple searches at her family residence.

"ICE's shocking actions against Chung form part of a larger pattern of attempted US government repression of constitutionally protected protest activity and other forms of speech," the lawsuit filed by Chung said.

"The government's repression has focused specifically on university students who speak out in solidarity with Palestinians and who are critical of the Israeli government's ongoing military campaign in Gaza or the pro-Israeli policies of the US government and other US institutions," the lawsuit added.

She urged the court to save her from the deportation. She demanded the protection from the administration's efforts to detain her, move her out of New York or remove her from the country until her lawsuit plays out.

She was arrested by the ICE on March 5 while she was protesting against the university actions against student protesters.

(With inputs from agencies)