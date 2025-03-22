Columbia University has agreed to US President Donald Trump's demands as it yielded to a series of changes demanded by his government, in exchange for the reinstatement of $400 million in federal funding.

This comes after the Trump administration pulled its funding earlier this month, citing allegations of antisemitism on campus.

The Ivy League university released a memo outlining its agreement with Trump's administration hours before an extended deadline set by the government was to expire.

What all are the demands?

The university has agreed to ban face masks on Campus, empower security officers to remove or arrest individuals and place its Middle Eastern South Asian and African Studies department under a new official.

“In this role, the Senior Vice Provost will review the educational programs to ensure the educational offerings are comprehensive and balanced,” the memo read.

It further explained that the review would start with the Center for Palestine Studies; the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies; the Middle East Institute; and other university programs focused on the Middle East.

Moreover, the new official would also control the review process for hiring the university's non-tenured staff and for approving curricular changes.

However, the university's response has faced criticism from professors and academics, who worry that it creates a dangerous precedent for government control over academic institutions.

Professor Jonathan Zimmerman, an education historian at the University of Pennsylvania, who is also a "proud" graduate of California, called it a sad day for the university.

“Historically, there is no precedent for this,” Zimmerman said. “The government is using the money as a cudgel to micromanage a university.”

Zimmerman further said that the White House actions had already had a chilling effect on higher education because officials at other universities failed to band together and speak out.

The Trump administration warned at least 60 universities of possible action over alleged failure to comply with federal civil rights laws related to antisemitism.

Moreover, the US government also targeted at least three law firms which according to Trump, helped his political opponents or helped prosecute him unfairly.

(With inputs from agencies)