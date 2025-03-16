An Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, Ranjani Srinivasan, was compelled to leave the United States after her visa was revoked over pro-Palestinian protests and alleged links to Hamas. The US Department of State cancelled her student visa on 5 March, citing security concerns.

Srinivasan, 37, had been pursuing a PhD in urban planning when she found herself caught in the US government's crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests. Despite no evidence being presented, she was accused of supporting violence and having ties to Hamas. The situation escalated when federal immigration agents arrived at her apartment, prompting her to make the sudden decision to leave the country.

Government claims vs legal defence

On Friday, the Trump administration confirmed the visa revocation, stating that Srinivasan had been expelled for "advocating for violence and terrorism." However, officials did not provide details of any evidence supporting this claim. Srinivasan’s lawyers strongly denied the allegations, insisting she had not engaged in illegal activities or promoted violence.

What happened when immigration officials approached Srinivasan?

Srinivasan's first run-in with federal agents occurred eight days before her departure when three immigration officers arrived at her Columbia University apartment. Having recently discovered that her visa had been invalidated, she refused to open the door, according to The New York Times.

The agents returned the following night, only hours after another Columbia student, Mahmoud Khalil, was arrested by immigration authorities. However, Srinivasan was not at home during their second visit.

Following Khalil’s arrest, Srinivasan decided to leave immediately. She packed some belongings, left her cat with a friend, and boarded a flight to Canada from LaGuardia Airport. By the time agents returned for a third time on Thursday night with a judicial warrant, she was already out of the country.

'Fearful for my life'

In an interview with The New York Times, Srinivasan spoke about her fear and uncertainty, stating, "The atmosphere seemed so volatile and dangerous."

She also raised concerns about the government’s crackdown on free speech, adding, "I'm fearful that even the most low-level political speech... can turn into this dystopian nightmare where somebody is calling you a terrorist sympathiser and making you, literally, fear for your life and your safety."

Her departure left her roommate to deal with the pressure as immigration officers continued their search for her.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later confirmed that Srinivasan had voluntarily "self-deported" using the CBP Home App. US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem defended the decision, saying, "It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country."

Academic background

Srinivasan holds an M.Phil. in Urban Planning from Columbia University, a Master’s in Design from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Design from CEPT University in India.

Columbia University under pressure

Columbia University has faced increasing scrutiny from the Trump administration in recent weeks. The US government recently revoked $400 million in federal grants and contracts, much of it for medical research, as a penalty for the university’s perceived failure to crack down on students and faculty who criticised Israel’s military actions in Gaza during protests last spring.

President Donald Trump and other officials accused the protesters of being "pro-Hamas" following the militant group's attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. The administration has since threatened to permanently withdraw federal funding unless Columbia implements major changes, including reforming its admissions process and placing its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department under external control for five years.

Tensions at Columbia have escalated further following the arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, a student who played a key role in last spring's protests.

(With inputs from agencies)