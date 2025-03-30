A small single-engine plane crashed in a house in a Brooklyn Park neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon while on its way from Des Moines to Anoka County-Blaine Airport, killing all on board, officials said. The plane was a SOCATA TBM7.

Local reports mentioned that a large column of smoke was coming out of a house that was fully involved. The crews saw aircraft debris within the structure when they worked to put out the fire.

While addressing media from the scene, the Brooklyn Park Fire Chief said that the crash killed all people aboard the plane. All occupants in the house that was hit by the plane survived.

NTSB will conduct a probe

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will conduct an investigation, assisted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The cause of the accident hasn't been revealed yet, but as per an audio from an Anoka Air Traffic Control communication, a warning was issued to the pilot twice that the plane was flying too low. The plane ended up crashing only eight miles from its destination.

In a statement, NTSB said, "NTSB is investigating the crash of a Socata TMB 700 airplane on March 29 near Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The preliminary information we have is the plane impacted a residence and experienced a post-crash fire."

"NTSB investigators are en route to the scene and are expected to arrive tomorrow. Once on site, the investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation," the statement added.

Meanwhile, a neighbour discovered that their security camera recorded the exact moment when a small plane crashed into the home.

Watch the video here:

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

Submitted Ring video appears to show the plane diving into the residential Brooklyn Park neighborhood earlier this afternoon.

See more photos and video: https://t.co/vC6T1bMnpM pic.twitter.com/RAnh26vFYU — MN CRIME (@MN_CRIME) March 29, 2025

Gov. Tim Walz says he is aware of the crash and is monitoring the situation. "My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely," Walz wrote on X, adding, "Grateful to the first responders answering the call."

Plane has crashed into home in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. No one was reported in the house.pic.twitter.com/X2LWVCsQet — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) March 29, 2025

Minnesota plane crash — Brooklyn Park Fire Chief says the crash killed all people aboard the plane. All occupants in the house that was hit by the plane survived.



pic.twitter.com/bZx0SKeXV5 — RTN World (@RTNworld_) March 29, 2025

"As a city we’re going to do everything we can to wrap our arms around the folks that are affected and support them as much as possible," said Brooklyn Park Mayor Hollies Winston during the press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)