In a record-breaking revelation, US President Donald Trump has signed 107 executive orders in over two months, nearly tripling the count of former President Joe Biden, the White House stated.

Since the day of inauguration, US president Trump has been making headlines by taking stringent actions against various issues and signing executive orders for the same.

"RECORD-BREAKING: President Trump has signed 107 executive orders—nearly triple Biden’s count.

The American people sent him to the White House with a mandate, and he’s delivering—cutting costs, securing the border, restoring peace, and unleashing American energy," the White House said in a social media post.

This comes just two months into Trump's second term. He has already surpassed Franklin D Roosevelt's record of 99 executive orders within the first 100 days.

Trump has been using the power of executive orders, to bring policy changes with a particular focus on reducing government spending and regulations.

Many of the orders signed by the president were aimed at downsizing the federal government and imposing trade and tariffs on imports from foreign nations.

Trump has been reiterating that these policy shifts will protect American producers, however, economics warned that it could drive up prices for consumers.

Recently, the US president signed an executive order mandating stricter proof of citizenship requirements for voter registration. Critics have warned that the move could make voting harder for poor and elderly Americans who don't have easy access to documents like passports or birth certificates.

Moreover, Trump has also issued several executive orders to roll back Biden-era policies, including environmental protections on fossil fuels and limits on tailpipe emission Immigration has been another priority, with orders directing US troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship.

One of his orders was also aimed at eliminating diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DIA) programs from the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies)