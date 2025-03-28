US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 28) warned Iran, saying that "bad things" would happen to the nation if it fails to reach a nuclear deal.

This comes a day after Iran responded to a letter from the US president, calling for talks.

"My big preference... is we work it out with Iran. But if we don't work it out, bad, bad things are gonna happen to Iran," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Last week, Trump sent Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a letter, proposing negotiations on a new nuclear deal, with a two-month ultimatum, to reach an agreement.

The communication contained “more of a threatening posture,” but apparently also offered “some opportunities” for Iran, the country’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday, saying a response will come “in the coming days.”

Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, delivered the letter to the president of the United Arab Emirates. Following this, a UAE official passed the letter to the Iranians.

Moreover, last week, Khamenei said that the deadly US strikes on the Houthi rebels in Yemen were a "crime that must be stopped".

Prior to that week, the Tehran-backed militant group threatened to renew attacks on Israeli shipping in retaliation to aid blockade in the besieged Palestinian enclave by Israel. This triggered the first US strikes on Yemen since President Donald Trump took office in the month of January.

The US said that several top Houthi officials were killed in its strikes on Yemen, whereas the Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes claimed the lives of 53 people and injured approximately 100.

Moreover, the US president also threatened to "annihilate" Houthis and warned Iran against continuing with its aid to the group amid an ongoing US military campaign against them.

