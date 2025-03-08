Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday (March 8) slammed what he called “bullying tactics” following US President Donald Trump’s latest warnings of potential military action against Tehran.

Speaking on Saturday during a meeting with Iranian officials, Khamenei dismissed calls for negotiations, arguing they were merely a means for foreign powers to assert control.

"Some bully governments—I really don't know of any more appropriate term for some foreign figures and leaders than the word bullying—insist on negotiations. Their negotiations are not aimed at solving problems, they aim at domination," Khamenei said. His remarks came a day after Trump warned that action against Iran could happen soon if it refused to engage in talks over its nuclear programme.

Trump hints at imminent action

Trump on Friday suggested that a confrontation with Iran might be near. "Something is going to happen very soon," he told reporters in the Oval Office, without providing specifics. "We’re down to final strokes with Iran. That’s going to be an interesting time, and we’ll see what happens," he added.

Trump added, "We’re down to final moments. We can’t let them have a nuclear weapon."

"It’s an interesting time in the history of the world, but we have a situation with Iran that something’s going to happen very soon—very, very soon," he said.

Despite hinting at military action, Trump also revealed that he had sent a letter to Khamenei, urging Iran to negotiate over its nuclear programme. However, Tehran has maintained that talks will only be possible if the US lifts its sanctions.

"I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them. You can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s mission to the United Nations said, "We have not received such a letter so far."

(With inputs from agencies)