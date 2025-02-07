Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Friday (Feb 7), urged his government against negotiating with the United States stating that it would not solve the country's problems.

"We must understand this correctly; they should not pretend that if we sit down at the negotiating table with that government (the US administration), problems will be solved," Khamenei said during a meeting with army commanders, adding that "no problem will be solved by negotiating with America".

He further warned that such a move by his government would be "unwise" and "not intelligent".

"You should not negotiate with such a government, it is unwise, it is not intelligent, it is not honourable to negotiate," said Khamenei, adding that the United States had previously "ruined, violated, and tore up" a 2015 nuclear deal.

'If they threaten us, we will threaten them'

Khamenei further warned that his country would hit back if the United States carried out actions against Iran.

"If they threaten us, we will threaten them. If they carry out this threat, we will carry out our threat. If they attack the security of our nation, we will attack their security without hesitation," he said.

The warning comes after United States President Donald Trump called for a "verified nuclear peace agreement" with Iran, emphasizing that Tehran "cannot have a nuclear weapon".

Trump reignited his "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, citing concerns over the country's alleged nuclear weapons development.

During Trump's first presidential term, which concluded in 2021, his administration implemented stringent sanctions against Iran.

A significant consequence of this policy was Washington's withdrawal from Iran's landmark nuclear programme.

(With inputs from agencies)