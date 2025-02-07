US President Donald Trump announced he wants to end the "anti-Christian bias" from America for which he was creating a White House faith office which will be led by the newly chosen Attorney General Pam Bondi. The task force will work to investigate the "targeting" of Christians across the US.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump's attorney general pick Pam Bondi says she'll end 'weaponisation' of US justice

The US President, while addressing an event in Washington surrounding the National Prayer Breakfast, said the force would be directed to “immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies."

Trump further added that Bondi would work to “fully prosecute anti-Christian violence" and vandalism in American society. The force would "move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide," said Trump.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles' wide-eyed stare as Trump announces his Gaza plan is unmissable

Hours after the event, Trump signed an executive order directing the new task force to identify the policies and practices that are unlawful. They are further directed to suggest any additional presidential or legislative action.

Trump's Thursday announcement could raise questions on the law that separate church and state, as per the US Constitution's First Amendment. The law limits government endorsement of religions.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Some of these aliens...': Donald Trump administration sues Chicago over 'sanctuary' laws

Trump has repeatedly tried creating a religious anointing since he served his first assassination attempt during the 2024 presidential campaign. "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason," Trump had said in his speeches around the country.

Moreover, he has also gained the faith of American Christians via his conservative policies such as changing gender norms in sports and the US military.

Also read: Trump slaps sanctions on ICC over 'baseless' arrest warrant against Netanyahu

(With inputs fro agencies)