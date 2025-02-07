A photo of Donald Trump's chief of staff Susie Wiles staring with wide eyes as the US president announced his plan to "take over" the Gaza Strip has gone viral with the internet claiming even she was not ready for what Trump said. On Tuesday (Feb 4), Trump announced his plan for Gaza in a bilateral press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site ... level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings," Trump said in his announcement.

Netanyahu praised Trump for his plan, saying, "You see things others refuse to see, You say things others refuse to say."

"And after the jaws drop people scratch their heads and they say, you know, he's right," the Israeli PM added.

'Look at Susie Wiles’ face'

The viral photograph showed Wiles staring at Trump with wide-open eyes and a stern face.

An X user shared photos of Wiles and wrote, "Lmao, look at Susie Wiles’ face when Trump says Palestinians shouldn’t go back to Gaza."

"Just like every other CoS before her, she has zero control over this buffoon," the user added.

Meanwhile, another user said, "I remember when Politico wrote an article saying that Susie Wiles is 'so good at managing Donald Trump'."

Another joked saying it looked like Wiles is already regretting taking the job.

One user shared a video of American political consultant Jessica Tarlov on Fox News saying if one wants to know how crazy the idea of a Gaza takeover is, they should look at Susie Wiles' face.

(With inputs from agencies)