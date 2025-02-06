Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday (Feb 6) announced that he had ordered the nation's army to come up with a plan to allow Palestinians to leave Gaza.

"I have instructed the IDF (military) to prepare a plan to enable voluntary departure for Gaza residents," he said.

The defence minister specified that the plan "would allow any Gaza resident who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to accept them".

"The plan will include exit options through land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air," detailed Katz.

He added that the plan could help Gaza citizens who wish to leave their home country to "integrate optimally in host countries, and also facilitate the advancement of reconstruction programs for a demilitarised, threat-free Gaza".

But where will they go?

Responding to the question of who should take in Palestinians, Katz suggested countries opposed to Israel's military actions in Gaza should take them in.

"Countries like Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have levelled accusations and false claims against Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories," he said adding "Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse to do so."

"There are countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, that have previously expressed a willingness to accept Gaza residents."

Trump the reason?

Katz's announcement comes after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 4) floated a plan for the US to "take over the Gaza Strip". The plan soon garnered criticism from world leaders and Palestinians alike.

However, Katz said he welcomed "Trump's bold plan," which "could allow a large portion of Gaza's population to relocate to various places around the world".

Lauding Katz's move, Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: "I welcome the Defense Minister's decision to instruct the (Israeli army) to prepare for the implementation of our role in the migration plan and to facilitate the departure of Gazans to receiving countries."

On Tuesday (Feb 4) Trump declared that "The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We'll own it," to audible gasps during a White House press conference. Trump's proposal was labelled an attempt at "ethnic cleansing" by the United Nations.

