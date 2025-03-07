US President Donald Trump suggested on Friday (March 07) that action against Iran could be imminent, saying that "something is going to happen very soon."

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, "There will be some interesting days ahead, that's all I can tell you." He did not provide specific details.

"We’re down to final strokes with Iran. That’s going to be an interesting time, and we’ll see what happens," he said.

Repeating his stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Trump added, "We’re down to final moments. We’re at final moments. We can’t let them have a nuclear weapon."

"It’s an interesting time in the history of the world, but we have a situation with Iran that something’s going to happen very soon – very, very soon," Trump said.

Despite hinting at possible military action, he also spoke of a diplomatic solution. "Hopefully, we can have a peace deal. I’m not speaking out of strength or weakness; I’m just saying I’d rather see a peace deal than the other. But the other will solve the problem," he said, without clarifying what "the other" referred to.

Trump's letter to Iran

Trump also revealed on Friday that he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging the country to enter negotiations over its nuclear programme. However, Tehran has insisted it will not engage in talks unless the US lifts its "maximum pressure" sanctions.

"I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them," he said. "You can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

Iran denies receiving letter

Meanwhile, Iran's mission to the United Nations also told AFP, "We have not received such a letter so far."

