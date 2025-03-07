US President Donald Trump while giving remarks in the Oval Office on Friday (March 7) said that it is "more difficult" to deal with Ukraine than with Russia.

As the US president renews his criticism of Kyiv's approach to his diplomatic push to end the war. He stressed that it is difficult to deal with Ukraine, adding that "they don't have the cards."

“I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine, and they don’t have the cards,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

For past weeks, he has been stressing that Ukraine's position in the conflict is weak and dependent on US support.

He further reiterated threatening Russia with sanctions and tariffs for attacking Ukraine, and "trying to help Kyiv".

“Ukraine has to get on the ball and get a job done,” he told reporters.

Right before the Oval Office remarks, Trump took to Truth Social and warned of large-scale sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement is reached with Ukraine.

He said that Russia is "absolutely pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield right now.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Last month, Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky got into a fiery conversation at the White House, which further strained US-Ukraine relationship.

Zelensky was in the US to sign the crucial minerals deal and hold talks with Trump on Russia-Ukraine war. However, it did not turn out well and they both did not sign the deal.

(With inputs from agencies)