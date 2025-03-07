Following the Oval Office spat with US President Donald Trump, the approval rating of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as risen to 68 per cent, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

However, in early February, KIIS data had depicted that 57 per cent of Ukrainians trusted Zelensky, while 37 per cent did not, which made the trust-distrust point spread of +20 per cent.

But, from February 14 to March 4, the level of trust amongst Ukrainians increased to 67 per cent, while distrust fell to 29 per cent, hence, improving the balance to +38 per cent.

Notably, the fiery conversation between Trump and Zelensky happened on Feb 28 when the Ukrainian president paid a visit to the US to sign the crucial minerals deal and hold a meeting with the US president about peace talks with Russia.

Later, between February 14 and 28, trust in Zelensky surpassed the levels recorded on Feb 4-9 and by March 1-4, his approval rating surged to 67 per cent.

“At least for now, we are witnessing a process of national unity in response to new challenges facing Ukraine. The rise in trust for the President in recent weeks (after a steady decline from the start of the full-scale invasion until December 2024) indicates a ‘rally around the flag’ effect,” the KIIS report stated.

KIIS Deputy Director Anton Hrushetsky stressed that the primary reason for this unity and the increase in trust toward the President is not personal attacks on him.

Instead, Ukrainians perceive the rhetoric of the new US administration led by Trump, as an attack on the entire nation and its people.

This survey by KIIS was conducted among 1029 respondents from Feb 14 to March 4.

