US President Donald Trump, whose second term has just begun this month, has been ranked lower than any newly elected president since World War II.

Advertisment

A new polling average for President Donald Trump's initial job approval rating shows that the numbers are currently working against him.

Trump's average approval rating nearly hits 50 per cent, while 43 per cent of respondents disapprove him for what all he has done after becoming the US president.

Also read: Trump poll case: DA Willis ordered to respond to claims about her relationship with special prosecutor

Advertisment

Trump had started off his first term in 2017 with a 44.6 per cent approval rating and a 41.4 per cent disapproval counterpart, which brought his net result to +3.2 per cent.

Trump's predecessor Joe Biden began his presidency at nearly +22 per cent in 2021. Meanwhile, Barack Obama's net score in 2009 was around 47 per cent, and George W Bush's in 2021 was approximately +28 per cent.

Notably, Trump's executive orders have gained mixed responses from US citizens. Reuters, Ipsos conducted a poll, indicating his overall approval of performance at 45 per cent, reflecting a slight movement downward compared to prior polling data.

Advertisment

Also read: RFK Jr denies being ‘anti-vaccine’ in Senate confirmation hearing for Trump’s health czar

However, his move to end birthright citizenship and rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America" have garnered disapproval from 59 per cent and 70 per cent of respondents respectively.

According to Echelon Insights, 51 per cent of respondents approved Trump's handling of his presidential duties, with 10 percentage points separating his approval of economic policies from disapproval (50% to 40%); and even more support for his immigration strategies (55% vs. 40%).

Also read: What federal workers should know about Trump's ‘deferred resignation’ offer for govt employees?

Meanwhile, 54 per cent of respondents disapproved of any plans made by Trump to expand US territory.

As Trump pardoned over 1500 January 6 Capitol rioters, the AP/NORC poll stated that only 21 per cent of adults are in favour of these individuals being let off easy.

Also read: Donald Trump administration pulls plug on 'funding condoms in Gaza', Elon Musk reacts

Moreover, as seen till now, Trump's future decisions also have the power to bring down the approval ratings even further as time passes.

(With inputs from agencies)