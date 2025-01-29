The US Senate kicked off the confirmation hearing for Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services on Wednesday (29 January).

If confirmed, the 71-year-old environmental lawyer, who is known for his controversial stance on vaccines, will be responsible for overseeing the country’s vast $1.8 trillion healthcare system.

Trump's top health official pick, Robert F Kennedy Jr, said, "Healthy people have 1,000 dreams, while a sick person has only one."

He added Trump has "genuine care" for the situation and is committed to "restoring the American dream", and making America healthy again (MAHA).

"This movement... is one of the most powerful and transcendent I’ve ever seen," he added.

“News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither,” Kennedy said.

The hearing began with opening statements during which Republican Senator Mike Crapo praised the health secretary nominee's accessibility, saying that he's demonstrated "strong commitment" to fulfilling the responsibilities of the role.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Ron Wyden accused RFK Jr. of having "embraced conspiracy theories, quacks, and charlatans" in his time "particularly over vaccines". He accused RFK Jr. of caring more about "chasing money and influence" than protecting the lives of children and vulnerable people.

Democratic Senator Mike Crapo asks RFK Jr four obligatory questions:

"Are you aware of any conflicts of interest?" Kennedy replied, "No."

Is there any reason which would prevent you from discharging your duties? Kennedy replied, "No."

Will you respond to any reasonable summons? Kennedy replied, "Yes."

Will you provide a prompt response to questions addressed to you? Kennedy replied, "Yes."

RFK Jr's cousin, Caroline Kennedy, strongly criticised his nomination in a letter to senators obtained by The Washington Post. She accused him of hypocrisy, writing that he was a “predator” who had privately vaccinated his own children while publicly encouraging vaccine hesitancy among parents.

Senator Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana and chairman of the health committee, also expressed reservations about Kennedy’s views. As a physician, Cassidy said he had engaged in “a frank conversation” with Kennedy earlier in the month, specifically discussing vaccine policies. However, he remained undecided about whether to support Donald Trump’s nominee.

“I’m still working through it,” Cassidy told reporters on Tuesday. “I look forward to the hearings and I will allow that to guide my decision.”

(With inputs from agencies)