The White House on Wednesday (Jan 29) announced the details of the "deferred resignation" offer made by US President Donald Trump's administration, for the federal employees that allows them to resign with pay.

In a move to end work-from-home practices, Trump's administration is expecting up to 10 per cent of federal employees to take the offer by September.

The employees can decide by February 6 whether they want to participate in a "deferred resignation programme".

This will affect most of the 2.3 million workers employed by the US government.

Things federal workers should know about the offer

Federal workers who accept the "deferred resignation offer" will remain employed, retain all pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30.

According to the letter shared by the office, whoever takes the offer could see their duties changed, or be reassigned, or would be placed on leave, before their resignation.

Moreover, agencies may make "adjustments" in response to resignations including moving, eliminating, consolidating, reassigning my position and tasks, reducing my official duties, and/or placing me on paid administrative leave until my resignation date."

As per the offer, employees can speed up their resignation date, however, they cannot extend it.

If a federal worker becomes eligible for early or normal retirement at any point before their due resignation date, they may also elect to retire.

What if someone does not accept the offer?

According to the office, the offer expires on February 6, however, there is no penalty for civil servants who do not respond to the email stating the offer.

For those who do not take the offer, the announcement read, "We cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded the protections in place for such positions."

Notably, not all federal employees are eligible for this. Agency heads may determine carve-outs within their agencies.

Military personnel, employees of the US Postal Service, and those in positions related to immigration enforcement and national security are also exempted.

