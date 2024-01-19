Trump poll case: DA Willis ordered to respond to claims over her relationship with special prosecutor

A judge in the US state of Georgia has ordered Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to respond to claims that she had an improper relationship with a special prosecutor in former president Donald Trump's 2020 election interference case, The Guardian reported on Thursday (Jan 18). Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee is overseeing the case charging Trump and his allies with attempting to overturn the presidential election results in Georgia.

In an order, Judge McAfee set an evidentiary hearing for Feb 15 to address allegations raised by Trump's co-defendant Michael Roman. On Jan 8, Roman sought Willis' disqualification over her "improper, clandestine personal relationship" with the case's special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

McAfee also ordered Willis to file a response to the allegations by Feb 2, The Guardian reported.

Willis could face disqualification

Citing sources, the publication reported that Willis' office privately told at least two lawyers involved in the case that they intended to submit their response by Feb 2. The case is unlikely to be dismissed outright even if the allegations are proven true. But that could result in Willis' disqualification, the report added.

Roman's filing that caused a storm

Michael Roman is seeking to have his indictment dismissed in the election interference case. In a 127-page filing, Roman alleged a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade and said that the Fulton DA contracted Wade without the required approval by Washington.

"Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed Willis and Wade had an ongoing, personal, and romantic relationship during the pendency of Wade's divorce proceedings," the filing said. Wade had started divorce proceedings a day after he was hired as a special prosecutor in the election case.

The filing alleged that the pair (Willis and Wade) profited "significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers," adding that Wade has been paid $653,881 as of December last year.

"Accordingly, the district attorney and the special prosecutor have violated laws regulating the use of public monies, suffer from irreparable conflicts of interest, and have violated their oaths of office under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct and should be disqualified from prosecuting this matter," the document further said.

Citing court records, The Guardian report further said that Wade's divorce case was controversial. Wade's wife Jocelyn said that her husband failed to disclose his finances, including from his Fulton County work.

The prosecutor, however, said in court filings that he had complied with the discovery obligations and accused his wife of being “stubbornly litigious."

Trump urges SC to allow him to remain on Colorado ballot

In other news, Trump has urged the Colorado Supreme Court to allow him to remain on the Republican primary ballot in the state as he is seeking to overturn a state ruling that found him ineligible due to his alleged role in the Capitol Hill riots.

According to a report by NBC News on Friday, Trump's lawyers filed a brief laying out his position ahead of arguments that are scheduled to happen on Feb 8.