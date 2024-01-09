Trump poll case: Co-defendant seeks DA's disqualification over her romantic relationship with prosecutor

A co-defendant in former United States president Donald Trump's 2020 interference election case on Monday (Jan 8) sought the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over her "improper, clandestine personal relationship" with the case's special prosecutor. According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the accusation was mentioned in a 127-page filing by co-defendant Michael Roman, who is seeking to have his indictment dismissed.

The filing alleged a romantic relationship between Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade. It said that Willis contracted Wade without the required approval by Washington.

'Willis, Wade violated laws...'

"Sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed Willis and Wade had an ongoing, personal, and romantic relationship during the pendency of Wade's divorce proceedings," the document said.

It alleged that the pair profited "significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers," adding that Wade has been paid $653,881 as of Dec last year.

"Accordingly, the district attorney and the special prosecutor have violated laws regulating the use of public monies, suffer from irreparable conflicts of interest, and have violated their oaths of office under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct and should be disqualified from prosecuting this matter," the document further said.

Who is Michael Roman?

Michael Roman is one of the 19 defendants charged with racketeering in the election case. In August last year, Roman turned himself into authorities in Georgia to face charges that he played a role in a fake electors plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election there.

According to American media, Roman was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree; conspiracy to commit false statements and writings; violation of the Georgia RICO Act; conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.